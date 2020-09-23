Payal Ghosh Files FIR Against Anurag Kashyap For R*pe & Other Charges

Actress Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. Charges against Kashyap in the FIR include r*pe, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute shared details of the FIR in a statement released on his unverified Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday. The FIR was filed late on Tuesday night.

Satpute’s statement reads: “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence R*pe, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh.”

Payal officially levelled MeToo allegations against Kashyap on Saturday, on her verified Twitter account. A day later, in an interview with IANS, she claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her in 2014.

