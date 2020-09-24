Saiee Manjrekar, who made her mark in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, has been roped in to play an important role in Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Major, a bilingual shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindu, is inspired by the life of NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008.

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role and actress Sobhita Dhulipala is playing an important part in the film. Saiee Manjrekar will begin shooting for the film next month in Hyderabad. So far, more than 50 percent of the filming is already done.

Talking about signing Major Saiee Manjrekar says, “For me, what matters is the script and the impact the character has in the overall narrative. Once you deep dive in the dissection of the character, there are so many beautiful emotions that as an actress I can explore. This is what I saw in the script of Major which is why when it was offered to me, I instantly said a ‘yes’ to it. I am open to working even down South and this one is a bilingual shot simultaneously in two languages. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film.”

Director Sashi Kiran Tikka shared, “Casting right is the base for good direction. When we watched her work, we felt that Saiee Manjrejar fit the bill perfectly.”

Sharing his thoughts about the tragic event, the director said, “None of us were present when the incident happened. All we know is what was in the news that time. The challenge lies in bringing authenticity to our imagination of what happened in reality; and the pressure lies in showing it in a feature film style rather than a documentary style.”

Major is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The Saiee Manjrekar starrer film is all set for a 2021 summer release.

