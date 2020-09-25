Abhishek Bachchan is one of the actors who is targeted by the trolls pretty often. But it seems like the actor is also ready to reply to as many as he can. Recently when a troll decided to compare him to Prachi Desai and take a dig at the nepotism angle, Bachchan had a befitting reply to the troll and some amazing things to say about Prachi Desai. Read on to know what the Breathe: Into The Shadow actor has to say.

In the recent turn of event, a troll on Twitter tagged Prachi and Abhishek. He compared the number of followers between the two and titled it as ‘outsider Vs nepotism’.

Tagging Abhishek Bachchan and Prachi Desai the user wrote, “OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It’s high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent”.

Abhishek Bachchan who did read this particular tweet, seemed to be in no mood to let it go. Jr. Bachchan took the opportunity and explained the troll that social media following is no parameter to the popularity of talent. He also went on to praise Prachi Desai and expressed how her calibre needs no validation.

“I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote.

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

For the unaware, Prachi Desai and Abhishek have worked together in Bol Bachchan. The film also had Asin and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It was recently when the film Prachi had even called out Ajay for not mentioning her, Asin and several other members from the team in his celebratory tweet when their film turned 8.

Prachi Desai wrote, Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan”.

