Yesterday, Salman Khan hosted a Bigg Boss 14 video press conference and invited several former contestants. Hina Khan to Sidharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan graced the online event along with the superstar. As fans are counting days so that they can finally watch their favourite reality shows, there are some who are not pleased with its return.

A lot of people on Twitter slammed BB14 and Salman. The hashtag #BoycottBiggBoss14 is one of the top trends on Twitter India. While some used the hashtag to share memes, many expressed their dislike ness towards the reality show.

About Bigg Boss 14, one Twitter user wrote, “I #boycottbigboss14 makers @EndemolShineIND and @ColorsTV if these shows are for the audience we don’t want this host @BeingSalmanKhan please change or you will be boycotted completely. Stop fooling janta Folded hands @ishkarnBHANDARI @narendramodi @Swamy39 @AmitShah”.

Another Bigg Boss 14 disliker tweeted, “#BoycottBigBoss14 salman khan Ko Nikalo Warna Ham Nahi Dekhe ge”. “#BoycottBiggBoss14 The most outrageous and stupid show so far… But the whole nation get gripped to it and learn what… Stupidity to fullest,” tweeted another user.

A Twitter user slammed Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan and wrote, “Exactly we all should do…. #BoycottBigBoss14 inhe lagta hai ki ye bhagwan hai hamare hum raat din khare hote hai inhe bas dekhne k liye or ye hame payback iss tarah krte hai #ShameOnSalman at one point i loved him but aftr knowing his reality just fu*k him man”.

Check out the tweets and some memes below:

Meanwhile, during the Bigg Boss 14 conference yesterday, Salman Khan addressed the pay cut in his salary. The actor said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unemployment as many people have lost their job due in the past few months. The reason he is doing the show this time is so that some people who lost their jobs can be saved.

What do you think of these people who want to boycott the show? Do you think it is fair to target Salman Khan? Let us know what are your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Shraddha Kapoor’s Chats That Threw Them Under The Scanner, READ

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube