With less than a month to go, Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of noise. Today, the makers held a press conference with Salman Khan being the virtual host. Along with him, former contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, as well as Gauahar Khan, marked their presence as well. Amongst other things, the Radhe actor gave a hint to his salary and all the eyebrows were raised.

Like every year, this year too, a lot was being speculated about Salman’s salary for the season. The actor remains amongst the most-wanted host and Colors TV wouldn’t let go off him. You can’t blame them given the massive fan base and his charismatic aura that sways everyone.

During the live press conference, Salman Khan addressed the issue of unemployment amid the pandemic. It is very well known that millions of people have lost their job owing to the pandemic. The actor mentioned that the sole reason he’s doing this show is because he knows that a huge number of jobs can be saved. Be it in the production, marketing or digital – Bigg Boss 14 will need a huge crew.

Owing to the same, Salman Khan has even accepted a paycut this season. While talking to one of the Colors TV official, the Radhe actor questioned them about how the crew members would be working given the restricted guidelines.

To this, the Colors TV associate mentioned that there are rotational shifts that are ensuring employment. Furthermore, the employees are being paid full salaries as well.

Salman Khan then goes onto ask, “What about my salary?” The Radhe actor then himself mentioned that he is more than okay to accept a pay cut if it helps save other jobs.

Well, that’s exactly why people say that Sallu bhai has a huge heart.

Bigg Boss 14 makers even teased fans with Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Sidharth Shukla’s presence in the event. Without revealing much, the ex-contestants ensured that there’s going to a lot of entertainment this season and they indeed will be involved more than the usual guests.

Salman Khan hosted BB14 will premiere on 3rd October, 2020.

