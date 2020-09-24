Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 3000 Episodes Contest: 3000 Families To Get LUCKY, Follow These Rules!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now 3000 episodes old, and the cast has expressed their happiness on the social media. Not just this, makers of the show have come with a fun contest for all its viewers. We’ve messages from the cast of the show which explains what the contest is all about.

‘Ekmev’ secretary of Gokuldham, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide had a special message on this celebratory occasion. Mandar Chandwadkar said, “We all have learnt a whole lot of new things in the past few months amid the pandemic, but our show is now aiming at a new destination. We’re crossing the mark of 3000 ‘Happysodes’. Share your positive experiences about the show and first 3000 families will get a special surprise from us.”

The all-new Anjali Mehta, aka Sunayana Fozdar, shares a happy message in her style. She says, “I’ve fed Taarak enough with ATM (Anjali Taarak Mehta) special diet food, but now we’re moving towards a new destination. That doesn’t mean he’ll be relieved with the diet food.”

Also from the rest of the cast, we see Hathi Bhai, Iyer Bhai, Babita Ji and much more. Watch the video below:

Even our very own beloved Tappu Sena had to say something on the same:

Director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Malav Rajda took to Instagram and wrote: “Really proud n happy to be associated with this show….its been an amazing journey so far….next target 5000 HAPPYSODES (sic).”

Gogi from the show, Samay Shah posted on his Instagram stories, “3000 episodes mamuli nahi hai, thodi si mehnat, thodi si lagan namumkin nahi hai, sunlo humse pyaar karne walo, hume chodh mat jaana, tumhaare alawa hamara koi nahin.” [3000 episodes is not an easy feat to achieve. Little hard work, dedication is not impossible. To all those, who love us, don’t leave us because we have nobody but you.]

Sonalika Joshi, Mrs Bhide shared her favourite act from the show on this special occasion. She wrote: “3000 Episodes completed …One of my favourite Act from this wonderful journey (sic)”

To all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, go and participate in the contest to get lucky.

