Among a lot of other names, Naina Singh is confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, the Kumkum Bhagya actress has not given any official statement yet. Now, the actress has expressed her admiration for season 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was the heartthrob in the show. There’s a reason why Shehnaaz Gill was smitten by him. But it looks like she is not the only one. Along with her and thousands of fans out there, Naina too finds him appealing.

The potential Bigg Boss 14 contestant thinks Sidharth Shukla is perfect dating material. Naina Singh was all praises for the Balika Vadhu actor and said, “Honestly, I have never watched any season of Bigg Boss as religiously as the last one. And, I have always felt that Sidharth has the aura of a winner. It is one thing for someone to feel that he/she is a winner, but he took the competition to a whole different level by making others also believe that he’s the winner. There was no stopping him. He actually made others doubt themselves.”

“I also love how he’s so quirky with his comebacks. He is intelligent and has an answer ready for everything. Quick wit is a rare gift. He’s also extremely charming,” added the actress.

So will Naina Singh go on a date with Sidharth Shukla? The rumoured Bigg Boss 14 contestant said she is not sure if she would go on a date with him. But she wouldn’t mind having a cup of coffee. The actress added, “Actually, maybe two cups of coffee (laughs!). Sidharth is perfect dating material. Whoever dates him is lucky. I think he’s a great guy.”

Well, we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth have to say about Naina’s statements!

Meanwhile, it is reported that Sidharth Shukla will host Bigg Boss 14 along with Salman Khan. The show will go air from October 3, 2020. Along with Naina, other potential contestants for season 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Kumar Janu.

