Amid speculations of his divorce being finalized with Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with a mystery woman at the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai stadium yesterday. Along with India’s stupendous win, his chatting along with the woman also grabbed some significant eyeballs. Some eagle-eyed fans have now identified the woman as RJ Mahvash. Here’s all you need to know about her.

All You Need To Know About RJ Mahvash

Mahvash is a well-known radio jockey who also dabbles as a social media influencer. She is known for sharing videos on pranks, travel, fashion, and life lessons. She is also an actor and producer.

Her popularity started soaring after she started sharing some prank videos, which started gaining a lot of visibility. Currently, she enjoys around 1.7 million followers on Instagram. However, she started her career as a radio jockey after getting a degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research And Center.

According to a report in Zee News, Mahvash was approached for Bigg Boss 14 and also got some offers for films and a Netflix show. However, she chose to stick to social media and radio to reach her audience. Along with light-hearted videos, she also shares some serious videos on women’s empowerment and societal issues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she used her social media to spread awareness about the urgent requirements of the patients.

Mahvash particularly went viral after she kicked out YouTuber Deepak Kalal from her show after the latter allegedly hurled out some sexist remarks at her. She had recently shared a video on wanting to ‘break up’ occasionally in a relationship which has been now garnering attention, especially after her being spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal. The video has amassed around 3.8 million views.

She has also turned producer with the film Section 108 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra. Mahvash is also geared up to make her digital debut in an Amazon Mini series. She shared her latest video celebrating India’s win, which also features Yuzvendra Chahal standing beside her. Amid their dating speculations in full swing, the post has attained more than 800K likes. It will be interesting to find out whether there is indeed any truth to the rumors of their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: When Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Saumya Tandon Was Upset With Non-Payment Of Dues: “Actors Have Their Own Rents, Parents To Look After..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News