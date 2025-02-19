Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the limelight not for his sports career but for personal turmoil. He is reportedly heading for divorce with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. But will the legal proceedings leave him bankrupt? Scroll below for the latest rumors about the heavy alimony amount!

Dhanashree is a leading content creator on Instagram. She is renowned for her dance videos. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Yuzvendra came across her viral clips and contacted her for grooving lessons. They fell in love and got engaged in August 2020. They sealed their forever in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 22.

There has been no confirmation of divorce by Dhanashree Verma or Yuzvendra Chahal. But their social media activities have convinced fans that the couple is heading for Splitsville. As per a report by Times Of India, the renowned cricketer might have to shell out a whopping sum of Rs 60 crores in divorce alimony.

As per multiple reports, Yuzvendra Chahal has an estimated net worth of 45 crores. This means even his entire fortune may not be enough to settle his divorce. However, there remains no authenticity to the reports, and the huge alimony sum is raising our doubts. It would only be fair to wait for the couple to clarify all that’s going on behind the curtains.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree had recently slammed online trolls and the massive backlash she has been facing since the divorce rumors began circulating. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity.”

She also dropped an appreciation post for her mother amid the tough times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal do not follow each other on Instagram and have deleted most special moments together from their social media handles.

