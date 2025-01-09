Rumors have been rife that cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his actress-dancer wife Dhanashree Verma are heading for a divorce. The speculations started after the duo unfollowed each other on social media. This also resulted in Dhanashree facing some brutal trolling on the internet. Now, she has broken her silence on the same and left a strong statement on her Instagram stories.

Dhanashree Verma Released A Hard-Hitting Statement

Talking about the same, Dhanashree Verma hit back at the incessant trolling and character assassination that she has been ever since these rumors broke out. She furthermore said that her silence should not be mistaken for weakness. Her statement said, “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.”

Dhanashree Verma On Facing Online Negativity

Dhanashree Verma furthermore added, “I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification.”

However, her statement had no mention of her rumored divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple are maintaining a staunch silence on the same. However, the speculations surrounding their marital discord have been increasing with each passing day. The duo got engaged on August 8, 2020, and tied the knot on December 22, 2020. Dhanashree was seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11, wherein she ended up as a finalist. Chahal had also made an appearance on the show as her strong support system.

Take A Look At Dhanashree Verma’s Statement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh’s Rollercoaster Ride Of A Journey, From Being Hailed As Indonesia’s Shah Rukh Khan To Bollywood Debut With Do Patti Proves He Is Truly The OG Heartthrob Of The TV Industry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News