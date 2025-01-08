Ekta Kapoor and Ram Kapoor used to be close friends, and the producer would cast the actor in several projects. However, things have changed over the years.

Ram Kapoor recently talked about his infamous kissing scene with Sakshi Tanwar from their show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, claiming it was Ekta’s idea. The producer seemingly lashed out at the actor, calling him ‘unprofessional’ on her Instagram story.

Ekta Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor’s Viral Interview

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor had said that he was apprehensive about the controversial kiss in Sony TV’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Still, producer Ekta Kapoor asked him to go ahead with it.

Following the interview, Ekta took to Instagram to slam actors who were spreading ‘false information in interviews.’ She wrote, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last until. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence.”

The post comes as a surprise, as Ram and Ekta have shared good camaraderie in the past. Apart from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, they also collaborated on the shows Kasamh Se, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and the web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

What Ram Kapoor Said about Ekta Kapoor

In the interview, Ram Kapoor talked about the kissing scene, which led to backlash from viewers and resulted in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s dwindling TRP. Ram said, “Ekta is the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene… I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai.”

Ram added that despite his apprehension, Ekta wanted to put the scene in the show. “It was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. Three generations watched together, but Ekta was very confident that we should do it. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife,” he added.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is a mature love story about two starkly different people. The show aired from 2011 to 2014 and later returned for second and third seasons, in which Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar replaced Ram and Sakshi.

