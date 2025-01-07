Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s infamous lip-lock and intimate scene from the popular TV show Bade Ache Lagte Hain created a massive frenzy amongst the fans. It marked the first-ever intimate scene which was shown on Indian TV. The onscreen pair, along with producer Ekta Kapoor, had also faced a lot of backlash for the scene. In a recent interaction with a publication, Ram went on a trip down the memory lane on shooting the scene and the aftermath of it.

Ram Kapoor Was Initially Hesitant About The Scene

Ram Kapoor revealed to host Siddharth Kannan that he was initially skeptical about the scene, but it was producer Ekta Kapoor who was extremely sure about the scene. Kapoor said, “Ekta’s the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene… I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai…. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife… Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me.”

The Kissing Scene Negatively Impacted The TRP Of Bade Ache Lagte Hain

According to Bollywood Shaadi, the scene created a lot of backlash because the majority of the audience did not find the intimate scene between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to be suitable for the family audience. In an old interview in 2017, Ekta Kapoor revealed that the scene reduced Bade Ache Lagte Hain’s TRP from the 6 to 5 bracket to 2. In the same interview, Ram also revealed Sakhi’s father’s reaction before they started shooting for the show. He said, “Sakshi’s father said the most amazing thing to me… I can never think of anything with my co-stars… Sakshi’s father called me and said ki ‘Ram, tu hai, toh sab theek hai.’ They trusted me… so we went ahead and did it… it took two nights… Ekta suffered the consequences later.”

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, as Ram and Priya, became one of the most adored onscreen couples because of their chemistry in Bade Ache Lagte Hain. It remains one of the most beloved TV shows and also had a sequel that starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The show also starred Sumona Chakravarti, Mohit Malhotra, and Chahat Khanna in the lead roles.

