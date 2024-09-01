Actor Ram Kapoor turned a year wiser on September 1, 2024, as he turned 51. Ekta Kapoor once called him the hottest man on Indian Television, and the actor turned into a superstar overnight when he entered TV for his second innings playing Jai Walia in Kasamh Se. His stardom peaked with the mature love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that aired from 2011 – 2014.

Highest Paid Actor On TV

The superstar was the highest-paid actor on Television in the year 2014 while he was working on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ram earned, a whopping 1.25 lakh per episode for the romantic drama. He worked for almost 15 days a month.

Ram Kapoor, in total, earned 18.75 lakh per month for the superhit TV show. In fact, he might be one of the few actors who were actually paid higher than the lead actress of the show. Yes, you read that right, the lead actress for Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Sakshi Tanwar, was paid much less than Ram!

Ram Kapoor’s Paycheck 78% Higher!

While Ram earned 1.25 lakh per episode for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, his co-star Sakshi Tanwar, on the other hand, commanded a paycheck of Rs 70,000 per episode. However, Sakshi used to work 25 days a month and earned a total of 17.50 lakh per month!

Ram Kapoor VS Ronit Roy!

Interestingly, apart from Ram Kapoor, the other actor who was paid the same price was Ronit Roy, who entered the TV as Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay and soon entered Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani.

Ram Kapoor was one of the busiest stars while he was working on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actor shot for 15 days for the TV shows and finished his film commitments in the rest of the days. He was last seen in the web series Jubilee.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Splitsvilla X5: Sunny Leone Took Home 100% Higher Fee Than Tanuj Virwani! ‘Mischief Maker’ Uorfi Javed & Contestants’ Shocking Salary Revealed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News