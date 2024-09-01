Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry ever since the ‘70s and has delivered powerful and iconic performances of all time. Popularly known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, his career spans over five decades with movies like Deewaar, Sholay, and Zanjeer to his credit.

Beyond his successful acting career, the legendary actor began hosting the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, solidifying his performance as a host. However, before the star actually began hosting the quiz show, his wife, Jaya Bachchan initially opposed him from hosting the show,

In a throwback interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Jaya recalled the time when her husband faced a challenging period in his acting career. The veteran revealed how she never wanted him to host the quiz show. She expressed, “Can you imagine I never wanted him to do it? Somehow felt that it was somewhere not correct to shrink him into the small screen.”

In 2021, Amitabh hosted the 100th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati and opened up about the events that led him to accept the role of the host. He shared, “We’ve been doing the show since 2000, so it’s been 21 years. I had no idea of the concept of what was going to occur at the time. They would warn me that transitioning from the big screen to the little screen would be problematic for my career. Yet circumstances forced me to take on this task. I wasn’t getting any films at the time, but once the show aired, the kind of reactions I got made me believe that the world was on my side.”

Bachchan’s wife Jaya along with their son, Abhishek, made an appearance on one of the special episodes of the show to celebrate Big B’s 80th birthday.

Kaun Banega Crorepati first premiered on July 3, 2000.

