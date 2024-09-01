Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. She is known for her versatile roles in a diverse range of movies including Om Shanti Om, Pathaan, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and her recent box office adventure, Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika has also made her footprint in Hollywood after starring in XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel. While she has proven her acting prowess, she has also been vocal about disrespect against women and often stood up for them. Having said that, there was a time when Deepika slapped a man for misbehaving.

In a throwback interview with India Today, the Fighter actress recalled that she slapped a man in the middle of the street for misbehaving with her. She revealed, “I was 14 or 15. I remember one evening my family and I were walking down the street. We had probably finished eating at a restaurant. My sister and my father walked ahead and my mother and I were walking behind. And this man brushed past me. I could have, at that point, ignored, pretended like it didn’t happen.”

She continued explaining that she decided to take action and followed the person, caught him by the collar, slapped him, and walked away. Deepika admitted she was only 14 and from that day onwards, her parents were proud that their daughter could take care of herself.

Deepika has always fought like a warrior even after being trolled for wearing an orange bikini in the Besharam Rang track from Pathaan. She has always stood strong against such controversies. The actress also made a strong comeback after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor as she battled depression.

On the work front, Deepika excelled in her recent project, Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Singham Again.

