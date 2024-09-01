Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become parents in September. The couple shared the happy news with their fans earlier in February this year, with the words ‘September 2024.’ However, the latest update is now regarding their little angel, who will arrive sometime this month.

According to a news report in News18, there has been speculation surrounding Deepika Padukone’s due date. According to the rumors, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s baby will reportedly arrive on September 28, 2024. Interestingly, September 28 also happens to be actor Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were exes who dated between 2008 and 2009. Fans were quick to observe this as soon as the speculations came around.

One of the fans stated, “On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday?” Hmmm, Also Lataji’s.” September 28 also happens to be the birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Another netizen said, “Coincidence with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.” However, some of Deepika Padukone’s fans were unhappy with the rumors circulating.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the duo reportedly started dating in 2008 when they were shooting for Bachna Ae Haseeno. They never shied away from their romance, and Deepika also infamously tattooed Ranbir’s initials ‘RK’ on her back. However, they soon parted ways in 2009. Even though it was speculated that the former couple separated on an ugly note, they are currently good friends and have also worked together in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha after their breakup. Both of them also found love again and are happily married. While Deepika fell in love with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and the couple tied the knot soon after, Ranbir found love in Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra. The couple soon got married and also had a daughter, Raha.

The reports further state that Deepika Padukone will be on a one-year maternity break. The actress will reportedly resume work in March 2025. It will be interesting to see whether Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s baby is indeed born on September 28, 2024. Nevertheless, we are super excited about the DeepVeer baby’s arrival.

