Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. She’s nailed the critical and commercial game with projects like Padmaavat, Piku, and Pathaan. With Kalki 2898 AD, she may achieve an all-new milestone at the box office: combined 1000 crore collections in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for the exciting details!

While the theatres struggled after the pandemic, projects like Pathaan and Jawan revived footfalls in huge ways! It would be safe to say that Deepika has been on a riot, and her project choices have been spectacular of late. She will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is expected to create a storm at the box office.

Deepika Padukone At The Box Office (Post-Pandemic)

In the post-COVID era, Deepika Padukone entertained fans in three feature roles. Take a look at the box office numbers below:

’83 – 102 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

Fighter – 212.50 crores

The combined box office collections of all three films are 857.72 crores. One may wonder why Jawan has not been added to this list; it’s because she was only in a cameo appearance.

Back to the subject, that’s a huge milestone to have been achieved by any actress in a short time span. But all eyes are now on Kalki 2898 AD, which may help her achieve the 1000 crore mark at the box office.

For the record, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the only actors to have achieved this milestone in the post pandemic era. SRK accumulated 1415.64 crores, thanks to Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. On the other hand, RK has enjoyed a successful innings with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal, Shamsher and Brahmastra, which have combined collections of 1011 crores.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office

As most know, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. There is a high buzz around the Nag Ashwin directorial, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in the lead.

Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the epic sci-fi film the biggest box office affair in India. While it is to be seen whether that happens, Deepika Padukone only needs 142.28 crores in the kitty to unlock her personal milestone. That seems to be the kind of numbers the film is expecting to gross in its first week, if not the first weekend! We can already hear the celebration calls.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Review: Prabhas’ Biggie Promises To Be A Visual Extravaganza With A Unique Blend Of Dystopia & Mythology, But Is It Too Complex For The Masses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News