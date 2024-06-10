This one could well get into the list of ‘Believe It Or Not’ when the yearend surprises would be drawn down. Munjya, the newest Bollywood release, has now found a place amongst the Top-10 weekends of 2024. This isn’t all as instead of being somewhere at the bottom of the list, it’s actually in the middle range, what with its positioning at Number 7. While it’s ahead of Yodha, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and HanuMan [Hindi], it’s only below Article 370 which went on to have a lifetime score of 82.37 crores.

While one waits to see whether Munjya covers this kind of a distance, the fact remains that half century would be crossed in a jiffy and then a lot more would be added to its score.

This is how the Top-10 best weekends/first three days of Hindi film releases in 2024 look like:

Fighter – 93.40 crores Shaitaan – 55.13 crores Crew – 32.53 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 30.07 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 29.55 crores Article 370 – 25.45 crores Munjya – 20.04 crores Yodha – 17.51 crores Mr. & Mrs. Mahi – 17.12 crores HanuMan (Hindi) – 13.46 crores

With Munjya marching its way into the Top-10, Maidaan has now moved out since it had collected 12.30 crores (excluding paid previews) in its first three days. Meanwhile, it would be really interesting to see where does Munjya land up after its first week at the box office since there too it would be finding a place in the record books. While it would certainly be crossing Yodha Week One of 26.09 crores in real quick time, it would stay below Article 370 which had netted 38.82 crores in the same time duration.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

