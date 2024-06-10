Munjya is a hit at the box office. In just three days, it has already crossed the 20 crores mark and that’s more than what Srikanth had scored in its entire first week [18.04 crores] and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi had managed in its opening weekend [17.12 crores]. The budget of Munjya is even more controlled, and if it has reached this kind of numbers in three days itself with word of mouth still spreading around it and four weekdays ahead of it, then one can well imagine the kind of distance that it will end up covering.

In fact, it has the potential to add at least 10 crores more by Thursday, and that would be superb since it had already collected 20.04 crores, and with this, the 30 crores milestone will also be crossed in one week flat. Such kind of trend is very much possible since the film is working at its peak potential, with 8.43 crores more being added on Sunday. The film is over-performing in a big way right from the paid preview shows on Thursday night, and even after a massive Saturday, if there is further growth coming on Sunday, then it shows how well the film has been accepted by the audiences.

Earlier this year, there was HanuMan [Hindi], which surprised me, but then that film was still supported by an almost year-long promotional and marketing campaign. Here, Munjya just arrived with minimal hype, and still, on the ground, audiences received it quite well right at the onset, which makes the success even sweeter.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

