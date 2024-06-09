Srikanth is still some distance away from hitting a half-century at the box office, as almost a couple of crores more are needed for the 50 crore mark to be hit. However, before that, it has hit another half-century, what with the fifth Saturday going past the 50 lakhs mark. The film ended up collecting 56 lakhs at the box office, and that’s some growth over the 35 lakhs that it had gathered on Friday.

The film has been playing on lower levels for a while now, and that’s on expected lines as well, considering it’s in its fifth week. Whatever heavy lifting had to be done is already over, and it’s now about the film getting as many footfalls as it can despite Munjya, Bad Boys, and Mr & Mrs Mahi in the running. Between these three films, more than 10 crores came on Saturday and hence Srikanth is just trying to find some space and attention for itself.

The film is now less than 2 crores away from hitting the 50 crores mark as it currently stands at 48.19 crores. There was a time sometime last week when it had seemed that a half-century would be scored by this weekend itself, but now it seems that the best-case scenario would be for the feat to be accomplished by the close of this week. That’s one milestone that would be celebrated, though, regardless of when it is accomplished, and after that, it would be interesting to see whether it challenges the lifetime score of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan (52.29 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

