Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cinema, and the countdown for its release has already started. Featuring Prabhas in the lead role, the film has a huge potential to be a record smasher at the worldwide box office. At present, the film is in a comfortable position to be one of the smashing openers of all time and has a chance to be among Prabhas’ top openers. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas back in form!

After the historic success of the Baahubali franchise, the Darling actor was struggling to find his form and deliver a staggering theatrical success. Finally, the wait ended with Salaar. As director Prashanth Neel was coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, fans expected that he would give the actor his much needed comeback. It did happen as the film went onto earn over 600 crores gross globally.

Now, as Prabhas has delivered a big money spinner like Salaar, the halo effect of the same to give Kalki 2898 AD benefit. Even without a halo effect, Prabhas’ films have taken a bumper opening. So, with the Salaar effect, his upcoming sci-fi biggie has a chance to clock an earth-shattering start.

Potential of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. Such a star cast has already helped the film to build up the buzz. Also, the biggie is said to be the most expensive Indian film, so there’s curiosity among the audience.

With the aforementioned factors, along with Prabhas’ presence, the film poses itself to be an easy 150 crores+ grosser at the worldwide box office on day 1.

Kalki 2898 AD to be among the top 3 openers of Prabhas

With a potential of 150 crores gross on day 1, Kalki 2898 AD will easily cross Adipurush’s 140 crores gross, which is Prabhas’ 3rd biggest opener. With a little more push, it can even challenge Salaar’s 178.70 crores gross, thus becoming the actor’s 2nd biggest opener. However, to topple Baahubali 2’s 213 crores gross seems to be a difficult task.

Baahubali 2 had that sequel factor working in its favor, and had a strong support from every dubbed version. In the case of Kalki 2898 AD, it’s a fresh film, so it won’t crush Baahubali 2’s opening day numbers.

Take a look at Prabhas’ top 3 openers at the worldwide box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores

Salaar – 178.70 crores

Adipurush – 140 crores

