Thalapathy Vijay surprised the Box Office Lords with the performance of his film Ghilli, even after 20 years. The action sports drama was re-released on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, and it earned 32 crore worldwide, giving the dry run of Tamil films at the box office a miraculous push.

Pokhiri Box Office Re-Release

After Ghilli’s box office performance, Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller, Pokkiri, is all set to re-release after 17 years. The Tamil film was an official remake of the Telugu film Pokiri, led by Mahesh Babu. However, the Tamil version broke records unimaginable!

Pokkiri was released on January 12, 2007 and ran in the theaters in Tamil Nadu for 200 unbelievable days, destroying old records and creating new records. It broke Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi’s record, collecting 75 crore worldwide at the box office.

As Pokkiri gears up for a re-release, there are a few benchmark box office records it might eye!

100 Crore Club

Pokkiri already has 75 crore box office collection worldwide to its credit. It only needs another 25 crore to touch the 100 crore mark, which might not be such a big problem. The film is re-releasing on Thalapathy Vijay‘s birthday.

Overpower Ghilli Box Office

Ghilli’s re-release has collected 32 crore at the box office, and Pokkiri might cross this number, making another record in the history of re-releases. Ghilli is already the highest-grossing re-released film in India.

Beat Rajinikanth Yet Again!

Last time, when Pokkiri was released in 2007, it surpassed the collection of Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi. Thalapathy Vijay’s film earned 33.86 crore, while Chandramukhi earned 32 crore. Hopefully, the re-release can surpass Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam’s 33 crore worldwide earned this year!

About Pokkiri

Rated 7.5 on IMDb, the action thriller was helmed by Prabhu Deva and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Prakash Raj and Asin. The official synopsis of the film says, “Thamizh is a killer for hire with no ties and who will do any dirty job for money. He has a girlfriend who loves him but also detests his violent nature. But is Thamizh really what he purports to be?”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2024: 1000 Crore Diwali Stampede As Vijay Sethupathi Joins Ajay Devgn VS Rajinikanth VS Suriya VS Thala Ajith VS Ram Charan VS Kartik Aaryan’s Massive Clash!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News