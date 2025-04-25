Thalapathy Vijay continues to be a strong force at ticket windows with his latest re-release. In the past, we have seen Vijay’s films enjoying fantastic responses in theatres, highlighting his strong pull. Last year, his Ghilli pulled off extraordinary numbers at the worldwide box office, and now, Sachein has tasted a huge success, emerging as the second highest-grossing film among all South releases. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 7 days!

Written and directed by John Mahendran, the Kollywood romantic comedy was originally released on April 14, 2005. Back then, it opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, with praise for Vijay and Genelia D’Souza’s effortless performances. It was also hailed for its entertainment value. At the box office, it did well despite a clash with Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi and Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Express.

Sachein re-release is a big success!

After 20 years, Sachein was re-released in theatres on April 18, last Friday. As expected, it enjoyed a massive response from fans, thus leading to a bumper start. After the initial rocking start, the film maintained a stronghold, and now, it has ended its first week on an impressive note.

Thalapathy Vijay is competing with himself and no one else. While the exact number is unknown, his Sachein has successfully crossed the 11 crore mark at the worldwide box office with the latest re-release edition. With this, it has emerged as the second highest-grossing film among South re-releases.

It’s Thalapathy Vijay VS Thalapathy Vijay!

Last year, the re-release of Ghilli smashed an unbelievable 32.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office, thus becoming the highest-grossing film among south re-releases. Now, with Sachein, Thalapathy Vijay has grabbed the second spot. So, we can say that Vijay is competing with himself, thus showing his clear domination.

To grab the second spot, the film surpassed Mahesh Babu‘s Murari, which earned 8.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its re-run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

