The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 continues to win several laurels on a ground level which is clearly reflecting on its performance. On its 7th day, the film continued its winning streak at the box office. Here is looking at the box office performance of the film on its seventh day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 3.6 crores when it came to the day-wise collections. This results in the total India net collection of the movie coming to an impressive 46.54 crores. The film is now gradually inching towards the 50 crores milestone and is just 3.46 crores away from attaining this half-century.

Surpasses Raksha Bandhan’s Lifetime

Not only this but Kesari Chapter 2 has now also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 2022 family drama Raksha Bandhan’s lifetime of 44.37 crores. With this, the movie has become the superstar’s 8th highest post COVID grosser at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to tick off any other major milestones, given its stellar run.

The movie is continuing to attain a positive word of mouth from the masses which is also reflecting in its box office collections. The content driven courtroom drama chronicles the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Dharma Productions-backed period drama brings forth the story of the courageous C Sankaran Nair who dared to wage a war against the British Empire in the courtroom post the massacre.

The movie is also being hailed as one of the most powerful performances of Akshay Kumar. Some fans are also manifesting a National Award win for the actor. The movie has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It also stars R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Amit Sial and Regena Cassandra in the lead roles.

