Emraan Hashmi is all set to arrive in the theaters with Ground Zero. The actor plays a BSF Officer in the film, and unfortunately, yet ironically, the film arrives at a time when Kashmir is in unrest! The last few days have been testing times for all of us as Indians. While the country witnessed terrorism at its peak, leaving our blood boiling, all eyes are on the Government and its decisions that will have an impact much more than our eyes meet!

The last time India witnessed such unrest in Kashmir, it unfortunately, helped deliver the most profitable film on war – Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was widely hailed as it resonated with the sentiments of all the Indians who wanted to avenge the loss of life of the Indian soldiers!

In fact, Kashmir, as a sentiment, has always helped films roar at the box office. Be it The Kashmir Files, or Article 370, recent hits on the issue. As Raj Kapoor said, the show must go on. Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero arrives at a time when it resonates with sentiments at an unimaginable level!

It might seem like an insensitive topic to talk about, but let us talk about the practical aspect of it. When India planned a surgical strike in Pakistan, it was followed by a Hindi film that none thought would turn historical! Uri: The Surgical Strike. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film made an astronomical profit of 876%.

Will Ground Zero Turn Uri 2.0?

It would be interesting to see if the given sentiments and undercurrents of anger, hurt, and grief hit the right chord and people connect with Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero. If they do, there will be no turning back for the film produced by Farhan Akhtar. And the current scenrario and set of sentiments flowing across the nation hint at another Uri 2.0 arriving in reality and in cinema!

