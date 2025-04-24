Emraan Hashmi is all set to surprise the audiences in a fierce avatar as a BSF Officer in Ground Zero. The film is all set to arrive in the theaters on April 26, and the jukebox of the film is already out. The album has four songs with four distinct flavors. While two of them are too topical, the other two might get a place in some of the playlists for some time!

The album, however, misses a chance to deliver a beauty that Bollywood has been missing for a long. It has been long that we got anything as beautiful as Madno from a film around Kashmir. And I am not sure, if we will get the same, looking at the status of music in Hindi films!

Ground Zero’s music album promises to take you on an enchanting trip with two beauties, and honestly, it does to some extent, but it fails to deliver. Surprisingly or heartbreakingly, I never thought I would choose Vishal Mishra over Sony Nigam at any point in my life, but I can do that a thousand times in any mood for this album! Check out the review of the entire album.

Song: So Lene De

Singers: Jubin Nautiyal & Afsana Khan

Composer: Tanishk Bagchi

Lyricist: Vayu

So Len de, which seemed to be a lullaby in the trailer, is actually a piece that offers hope after destruction. It has the needed warmth and begins beautifully with Jubin Nautiyal’s voice. But the song transcends to another, with Afsana Khan’s voice blending with Jubin’s, just like that silver lining in the darkest of the clouds. I feel left out that I haven’t heard much from Afsana or remember it, except for Pata Nahi Ji Kaun Sa Nasha Karta Hai. Her voice has calm along with chaos, which does not let you settle but does not let you scatter all over the place, and this is such a rarity for a voice that I cannot explain!

The song is beautifully penned by Vayu, the man who wrote Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. A verse in the song says, “Toote dil mein dariya phoote, Dooba aaj kinaara, Phir bhi ummeedon ke boote, Chalna hai dobara.” The little peek-a-boo by hope in this absolute hopelessness is a gem of emotion and needs to be celebrated more! However, the song does not hold in its entirety, and it is probably Jubin’s calm that does not work here overall and the song drops despite setting the mood right and leaves me disappointed since I was ready to travel with this song, but it refuses to move!

Song: Lahoo

Singer: Sonu Nigam

Composer: Tanishk Bagchi

Lyricist: Rashmi Virag

This one is probably the weakest song of this album, and it breaks my heart to write this since I might move mountains to prove my loyalty as a Sonu Nigam fan. But Lahoo is not the song for him. Not now, not ever! Although it has been penned brilliantly by Rashmi Virag, the composition is too thanda for a song that should have put the emotions of a soldier boldly and bravely. It is lazy and laid back! I am a rooter for songs like or main kahin bhi rahun in such situations or kandhon se milte hain kandhe. The idea of the song is not too clear but does not work in any of the setups!

Song: Fateh

Singer: Divya Kumar

Music Director: Sunny Inder

Lyrics: Kumaar

Another downer in this album is Fateh talks about the glory of a fighter. While his fight is pumped with a rap as well, but nothing absolutely nothing fills you with the emotion the song targets!

Song: Pehli Dafa

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Music: Rohan Rohan

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Vishal Mishra takes you to another world with this song. Though I am not much of a fan of his work (it is a personal choice, and my musical choices do not align with his work much), this one tucks a string in my heart, offering the sukoon one might need. He literally puts one to sleep calmly, and of course, Irshad Kamil’s words do the magic equally!

Despite two songs qualifying as worth listening to, the album does not impress more because Emraan Hashmi films and good music are a match made in heaven, and Ground Zero turns out to be too average as an album. Probably some other time!

2.5 stars.

Check out the jukebox here.

