Jubin was previously in the news when his father Shri RS Nautiyal bagged a ticket to contest the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. He was one of the 59 candidates declared by the incumbent party BJP in January this year. Jubin acknowledged his father’s achievement through a sweet social media post where he also mentioned the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. He wished them luck and also added a picture of himself with his father on the special occasion.
In a throwback video taking the internet by storm, Jubin Nautiyal can be seen answering a few burning questions in interaction with DD News about struggles in the industry and his idea of politics.
The singer made it clear that he only wishes to be associated with the music industry at the moment as he has worked really hard to come this far.
When asked if he will ever join Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, Jubin Nautiyal told the reputed channel, “Main kareeban pandra saal, bohot kada parikshram kara hai ek sangeetkar banne ke liye. Bohot mehnat lagi. Bade bade music labels ke saath jhagda hua. Struggle tha, par struggle kabhi nahi kaha usko, kaha ki hussle hai, meri fight hai ye. Wo sara parikshram karke aj Mahasudevata ne mujhe is kabil banaya hai ki itne sare logon ke dilon me apni awaz se sharbat ghol saku. Usko main kabhi bhi rajneeti me taqdeel nahi hone dunga. Main ek gayak hun, ek artist hun aur ek artist rehna chahta hun.”
