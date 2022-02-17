Jubin Nautiyal is undoubtedly one of the best singers of the current generation who has delivered several hit songs in the last few years. His song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah was such a hit on the internet that it became a popular reel audio not just in India but also in other parts of the globe. In a resurfaced throwback video doing the rounds on social media, the singer can be seen opening up on his struggles in the music industry and his thoughts about politics in India.

Advertisement

Jubin was previously in the news when his father Shri RS Nautiyal bagged a ticket to contest the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. He was one of the 59 candidates declared by the incumbent party BJP in January this year. Jubin acknowledged his father’s achievement through a sweet social media post where he also mentioned the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. He wished them luck and also added a picture of himself with his father on the special occasion.

Advertisement

In a throwback video taking the internet by storm, Jubin Nautiyal can be seen answering a few burning questions in interaction with DD News about struggles in the industry and his idea of politics.

The singer made it clear that he only wishes to be associated with the music industry at the moment as he has worked really hard to come this far.

When asked if he will ever join Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, Jubin Nautiyal told the reputed channel, “Main kareeban pandra saal, bohot kada parikshram kara hai ek sangeetkar banne ke liye. Bohot mehnat lagi. Bade bade music labels ke saath jhagda hua. Struggle tha, par struggle kabhi nahi kaha usko, kaha ki hussle hai, meri fight hai ye. Wo sara parikshram karke aj Mahasudevata ne mujhe is kabil banaya hai ki itne sare logon ke dilon me apni awaz se sharbat ghol saku. Usko main kabhi bhi rajneeti me taqdeel nahi hone dunga. Main ek gayak hun, ek artist hun aur ek artist rehna chahta hun.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Bappi Lahiri’s Son-In-Law Shares Heart Numbing Details Of Legendary Composer’s Death: “Within Half An Hour Of Having His Dinner, He Got A Heart Attack”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube