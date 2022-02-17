Bappi Lahiri left us for heavenly abode yesterday morning and everyone is still in shock. The legendary singer took his last breath yesterday at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, as he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Now in the latest interview with a leading news portal, the veteran singers son-in-law Gobind Bansal expressed his grief and revealed that the singer suffered a heart attack.

The iconic musicians funeral took place this morning. The family waited for his son Bappa Lahiri who arrived in the city from LA, last night. Celebrities such Vidya Balan, Rupali Ganguly, Shakti Kapoor, Ila Arun, Alka Yagnik among others were present at the cremation ground.

In a conversation with ANI, Gobind Bansal, son-in-law of Bappi Lahiri told the news portal, “It is a very sad day for us. Dada has entertained the entire country and everybody loved him.”

Revealing how Bappi Lahiri passed, Gobind Bansal said, “He had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night (Monday night) at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more.”

After the arrival of Bappa Lahiri last night, the cremation was held today at around 10 am at Pawan Hans crematorium.

Remembering, Bappi Da, his grandson broke down while talking about the Disco King of Bollywood, he told, “He started my music career and he is my idol. It is because of him that I am a singer today. I love him and will always love him. I still can’t believe that my dadu is no more.”

The news about Bappi Lahiri’s death was first announced by Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital. As per PTI, he said, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

