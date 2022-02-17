Bappi Lahiri’s sad demise left the entire country in a state of shock and grief as he was one of the most experienced musicians in the nation. He was known for his friendly and chirpy personality alongside an array of superhit songs including a bunch of disco music pieces from the 1980s and 90s. A few reports now suggest that the singer’s gold collection will be preserved by his children as a legacy since he was very fond of his gold accessories.

For the unversed, Bappi Da’s family announced on Thursday that the singer passed away at Criticare hospital in Juhu at the age of 69. He was under treatment for a while now and the cause of death is said to be Obstructive Sleep Apnea and a recurring chest infection. The family also mentioned in the statement that the funeral was to be held after Bappi Da’s son, Bappa Lahiri arrived in the city from Los Angeles, where had been staying for a while. The last rites were scheduled for 10 am and several celebrities from the music industry were present to bid their goodbyes.

Bappi Lahiri’s love for gold has always been a fascinating topic of discussion for his fans. He had a unique sense of style which also inspired many to inculcate gold Jewellery in everyday looks. According to a recent report by India Today, his kids, Bappa and Rema, plan on preserving his accessories as he was extremely fond of them. It will reportedly be kept safely as a part of the family heirloom.

The same publication also suggests that some of these gold Jewellery items like a bunch of rings and chains were used by Bappi Lahiri on a daily basis and have been safely stored in a different box.

A source close to the publication told them, “The family is presently devastated and in mourning. But they will do everything to preserve his personal pieces. The ones he wore daily, like the chains and rings, were kept in a separate box that Bappi Da always carried with him. Other than the daily ornaments, Bappi Da also received a lot of gifts – in the form of gold – from fans and those he worked with. All those pieces will now be preserved as a part of his legacy.”

