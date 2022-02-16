Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s infamous friendship is no secret. The rivalry which began a couple of years ago continues to make headlines. The Queen actress never leaves a chance to take a dig at the filmmaker and taunt them. Well, it’s not only KJo who was called the ‘flag bearer of nepotism, her clan too like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone among many others get targeted too.

As Kangana is all set to host the reality show, Lock Upp, the actress recently spilled the beans on her the names of celebs who she wants to see behind the bars, we mean in her ‘Lock Upp’. As the show is inching closer to its premiere date, the actress is going places to promote the same. However, the actress recently took Karan Johar’s name when she was asked who she would like to lock up in her show.

As quoted by Zee News, during her interaction with media, Kangana Ranaut said, “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I’d even like to put Ekta Kapoor.” Well, apart from these two, the Tanu Weds Manu actress also wants to see Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

Earlier, during the press conference of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut locked horns with a journalist who asked for her opinion on an influencer taking a dig at Deepika Padukone’s hemlines and necklines’ during Gehraiyaan promotions. Bashing the journalist, Kangana was heard saying at the PC, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

On the work front, Kangana has a couple of projects in her kitty. The actress will next be seen in Dhaakad, Tejas and Tiku weds Sheru.

