Religion has always been a topic of discussion in our country. From Bollywood Muslim actors receiving backlash to Muslim actresses getting trolled for their bold outfit choices, netizens leave no opportunity to troll celebrities. Back in 2008, Shah Rukh Khan explained in an interview why he doesn’t pay any attention to someone giving him religion-related advice. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is known for his wit and sarcasm. He never misses a chance to woo his fans with his sweet gestures and his Twitter replies to his fans are too adorable to miss out on. The Raees actor is pretty vocal about believing in his religion Islam but also values his wife Gauri Khan’s religion who happens to be a Hindu. And has often revealed that his children follow both religions.

Talking to Economic Times, Shah Rukh Khan once opened up on the Indian Mujahideen threat and that Muslim actors shouldn’t work in the Bollywood industry. “See, it’s a reality that now, everybody personally will also have to change the way they live and work and move around, pay attention to security… That all is one thing. But anybody saying, I should not work in cinema? Come on! If somebody tells me that religion doesn’t allow me to act in movies, I think it’s a little strange, because I don’t think when these tenets were given down, they were making movies, neither is there any reference to this in the Holy Book that I have read. No religion has even told anybody that work is wrong, any kind of work,” SRK said.

Those are some really wise words coming in by Shah Rukh Khan.

We totally agree with what SRK said above and one can’t really mix his religion and profession.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan giving it back to the Indian Mujahideen threat to the Bollywood industry? Tell us in the space below.

