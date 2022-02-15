Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a roaring comeback on the big screen. Even though the date isn’t known, one thing is for sure, the star to gift his fans not one or two but three films in quick succession. The latest we hear is about SRK’s film with Rajkumar Hirani and below is all you need to know.

As we all have heard, SRK has already started working on his yet to be confirmed films with Siddharth Anand (Pathan) and Atlee. Both the films are yet to be wrapped up. Amidst them, Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s dream collaboration has just kicked off with preparations taking place in full swing in Mumbai.

If a report in ETimes is to be believed, set construction for Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film is in the works. “The construction of the set for the film has begun in a studio in Film City about four-five days ago,” a source close to the development states. It’s heard that the story has a backdrop of Punjab, so it’s likely that the set replicating the part of the northern state is being built.

If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a cameo in the film. Taapsee Pannu will be playing a female opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Koimoi, Taapsee didn’t agree nor deny the reports of her being paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She had said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye.’ This is not that kind of news. So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting.”

