RJ Amol is an exceptional anchor and a radio jockey who never misses entertaining his fans. With a fan following of more than 450k on social media, Amol also shares a YouTube channel with his wife, actress Amrita Rao, called ‘Couple of Things’. Recently on the channel, Amol uploaded a video that featured him along with Amrita talking about why he couldn’t bag the role in the 2003 release, Ishq Vishk.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie starred Amrita alongside Shahid Kapoor in the main role along with Shenaz Treasury. This movie was Shahid’s debut movie in the industry. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, the video showed RJ Anmol talking to Amrita Rao about how he went to audition for the lead role (Shahir Kapoor’s role) in Ishq Vishk. He revealed that he had gone with his sister and they both had eventually planned to bag the main roles respectively. Amol claimed that MTV had decided to cast fresh faces for the movie, which became his motivation.

The YouTube video titled, ‘Can You Believe This?’ showed RJ Anmol saying, “When I reached the venue for the audition, the casting person saw me and said ‘he’s for the lead’ and sat with the dialogues. In fact, I went there with my sister. She went to audition for the role of Amrita. When the script was given to us, me and my sister had a fight over what would happen if both got selected. We had even decided who would give up the role if both got selected–she would have quit while I would’ve been the hero.”

Anmol then explained that rather than casting new faces, the producers went on to bring in people with a little experience. He said, “Inhone hume bewakoof banaya yaar (they made fools out of us). Amrita was in an ad, Shahid was in a music video, established chehre le liye. Humara sapna wahi tod diya (they went for established faces and our dreams were shattered).” Later in the video, we see Amrita teasing Anmol as she confessed not even giving an audition for the role. The actress claimed that she was directly selected for the role by director Ken Ghosh.

For more amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Shares A Smoochy Pic Praising Deepika Padukone For Gehraiyaan; Netizen Comments, “Akhir Bhai Bhi Doobey”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube