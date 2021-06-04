Do you know whose social media game has been beyond amazing off late? Well, it’s the police. Across different states in India, the Indian police have been raising awareness about COVID safety, rules and drugs using Bollywood dialogues and memes. Assam Police also joined the bandwagon and have used Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme for drug peddlers in the most savage way.

The police across the country have been working relentlessly in these hard times and we can’t thank them enough for their contribution.

Using Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme from Vivaah, Assam Police wrote on Twitter, “If the neighbourhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that’s on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs #WarOnDrugs”.

The message written on the meme read, “Jail chaliye, thak gaye honge drugs peddling karte karte. (Let’s go to jail. You must be tried after peddling drugs.)”

Take a look at it here:

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

Haha, now that’s some creativity!

Netizens have been appreciating the meme by an initiative by Assam police and a user commented, “Fantastic work in arresting these destroyers of humanity. The railway tracks in Silpukhuri, especially behind the pond & the market, are filled with antisocial elements. Maybe a raid there would help? Thanks once again!”

Another user commented, “All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

@gpsinghassam @himantabiswa Fantastic work in arresting these destroyers of humanity.The railway tracks in Silpukhuri, especially behind the pond & the market,are filled with antisocial elements.Maybe a raid there would help?Thanks once again! — Rupam Phukan (@rphukan) June 3, 2021

All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops🦸 — DIPANKAR MUKHERJEE (@DIPANKA25669304) June 4, 2021

Assam police is progressive in every spheres nowadays.too 👍. 👏 👏 — ADrh (@Adrh85) June 3, 2021

Well done Assam Police. Salute to you guys. Keep it up.

Jay Hind — Suman Choudhury (@SumanCh50469203) June 3, 2021

That's really witty @assampolice 😜😜 good one — GAURAV PATOA (@GAURAV_PATOA) June 3, 2021

😂😂 amazing, good work @assampolice team & @gpsinghassam Sir, kudos to the entire team.❤️ — Chirag Agarwal (@ChiragA77132198) June 3, 2021

Haha, good work Assam police!

Meanwhile, yesterday Mumbai Police took a dig at rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff and shared a meme taking reference from their Bollywood films for flouting COVID-19 rules and tweeted, “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.”

What are your thoughts on Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme shared by Assam Police? Tell us in the comments below.

