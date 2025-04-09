In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Sooraj revealed the reason for casting Shahid Kapoor over Salman Khan for Prem’s character in Vivah. “After Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon flopped, Salman called and said, ‘Let’s work on something.’ But at that time, I didn’t have a story for Salman, and this (Vivah) was a story that my father had given to me. When I decided I wanted to make this, I knew Salman wouldn’t fit here because he was a major star. Isme bholapan chahiye, umar chahiye, aur umar toh kisiki rukegi nahi. Toh phir yeh Shahid aur Amrita ki casting hui,” Sooraj stated.

Barjatiya then shared how quality matters to him when it comes to projects. He shared, “Uss tarah se dekhu toh main bohot hi selfish aadmi hun because nothing is more important than me being a writer and director. Chaahe Maine Pyaar Kiya Ho, Hum Aapke Hain Koun… toh humesha wo subject ne pukara nahi toh ek ek ko 5 saal kyu liya maine? Humesha subject khud bolta hai hume ye banana hai.”

For the unversed, Vivah was released in 2006 and is one of the most iconic films. The on-screen chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao was loved and praised by the audience.

