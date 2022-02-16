Following the grand launch of India’s biggest and most fearless reality show, ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel’ in Mumbai with huge fanfare recently, streaming giant ALTBalaji & MX Player have now unveiled the power-packed trailer of the most dramatic and thrilling reality show in the frenetic centre of the capital city, New Delhi. They are launching yet another progressive & clutter-breaking piece of content from the home-grown streaming giants’ legacy.

Lock Upp promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

The show’s trailer features the feisty host Kangana Ranaut decked in a shimmery, glittery golden dress, holding a shiny but sinister baton in her hands and sporting a stare that can melt hearts looks like she is ready to start the game. The viewers can see the queen of Bollywood sitting on a luxurious, velvet throne in a sombre jail cell and claiming, “Living here is no less than a dream… a bad one, though! Walking through the jail corridor, Kangana states how dangerous the ‘Lock Upp’ world is, and it will be a nightmare! 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. Forget about fulfilling their high demands, and the contestants will be locked up in show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world, which will take the excitement level a notch higher.

The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut quipped, “The spectacular launch of the show had piqued everyone’s curiosity, and the trailer is a testament of how bold, controversial and exciting it is going to be. I am happy to unveil the trailer in our country’s capital city, and I am equally thrilled & excited for foraying into the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept. I want to thank my boss-lady Ekta, for always being by my side, and she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. So to all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever!”

Content Czarina Ekta R. Kapoor shares: “Unlike other reality shows, ‘Lock Upp’ is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant and never-seen-before, as you must have seen in the trailer, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows!”

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘Khabri’ to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

Watch Lock Upp 24X7 live on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February!

