Rakhi Sawant has grabbed eyeballs yet again. The actress has called it quits with her husband Ritesh. It was back in 2019 when she announced her marriage but kept the identity of her hubby hidden. Bigg Boss 15 finally witnessed the first look of the couple together but it’s all already over. Scroll below for details!

It was on Sunday night that Rakhi confirmed her split. She took to social media and pointed out at some things that she was unaware of. The actress also wished her husband Ritesh all the luck for his future. Now, she’s giving details of what went wrong.

Rakhi Sawant told TOI, “It happened on Sunday at about 3 pm. But I didn’t call it off. It was his decision. He was with me on Friday, throughout. We woke up on Sunday very normally. Suddenly, he started packing his bags and said that he wants to separate from me as his legal issues (Read: with his wife) have become too much. God knows who he’s spoken to during those morning hours that led him to take this step.”

On being asked if she tried to contact Ritesh after the split, Rakhi Sawant answered, “Yes, I did. But he didn’t take my calls. Even my mother tried to explain and request him while he was leaving. She was crying and telling him that this is not the right way to lead a life. As I said, I truly loved him. I kept our marriage intact despite the fact that he hardly stayed with me ever since he came into my life.”

Rakhi also added that she is devastated as it all happened around Valentine’s Day. “I am seeing so many lovey-dovey messages on social media. I am trying to avoid taking the phone in hand. Mujhse bardasht nahi ho raha,” she concluded.

Well, will Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh get back? Only time will tell.

