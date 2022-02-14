Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the famous shows that has been running for nearly 13 years. The sitcom has become one of the moved loved shows on Indian television and launched many actors’ careers. From Dilip Joshi to Sharad Sankla, actors got their due to fame and recognition through this show.

Advertisement

While fans are well versed about all the favourite actors of the show, not many know that the actor who played the role of Abdul once earned Rs 50 during his struggling days. Scroll down to know the story.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Abdul aka Sharad Sankla began his acting career back in 1990. He had worked with Shah Rukh Khan’s films like Badshah, Baazigar and Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi. However, he wasn’t noticed before he finally got his due with the sitcom.

During his struggling period, the actor even worked as an assistant director and assistant choreographer. He once revealed that before getting hi break with TMKOC, he has a jobless of eight years. Now, as per Zee News, Sharad owns two restaurants and receives a pay cheque of Rs 30,000 to 35,000 per episode.

While the humour of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been highly appreciated, fans have been complaining that the show has become monotonous and is missing fun essence now. Dilip Joshi had previously spoken about the quality of the show deteriorating during a podcast run by comedian Sorabh Pant.

Jethalal aka Dilip said, “Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned.”

Must Read: Karan Kundrra To Raid Naagin 6’s Sets Doing Something’Big’ & ‘Special’ For Tejasswi Prakash On Valentine’s Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube