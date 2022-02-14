On Valentine’s Day, actress Mahika Sharma wish to nurse her first crush, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi after the flamboyant all-rounder called time on his Pakistan Super League (PSL) career due to a persistent back problem, ending a seven-year association with the event.

She says, “I just wish I could get the opportunity to nurse Shahid Afridi, it’s Valentine’s day and my first crush is in pain. It’s making me so sad.”

Mahika continues to reveals about fantasizing him for the first time when she was very young. She adds, “I was very young during that time. I still remember the first time I touched myself was just after imagining him. And I was really crazy about him. It was first time for me and I was really scared about everything. I was then just newly educated about adulthood. So that was the first time for me on me, but I could literally feel Afridi around. So that way he will be always special to me. I won’t deny the fact that Afridi makes me feel horny.”

Mahika says now she enjoys the idea about self love. “Now, I’m a grown up and I understand that how important is self love. We need to appreciate ourselves. Self-love is not actually being selfish. you cannot truly love someone else until you know how to love yourself. Something about seeing myself come makes me crazy horny. Sometimes I touch myself more and more in front of the mirror so it’s like watching myself in cowgirl position. We need to be strong enough to own our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do.”

Mahika feels we shouldn’t shy away about self-pleasure. “I feel touching self and relaxing ourselves cant be shameful. And while some backward, conservative people may still fear self-pleasure, thankfully, I tried, and the experience is extremely healthy for us, both physically and emotionally. It is a cure to body and yummy to senses,” she added.

Mahika has earlier dated Adult movie actor Danny D. The two also worked in the movie “The Modern Culture” She has also appeared in TV serials such as ‘F.I.R.’ and ‘Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar’ among some Bollywood movies like Mr Joe B. Carvalho, Challo Dilli and Mardaani.

