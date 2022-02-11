Naagin 6 New Promo: Tejasswi Prakash Gets Trolled For Being ‘Expressionless’; Netizen Comments, “Thoda Power Mein Bol”

In less than 48 hours, Ekta Kapoor’s most-loved supernatural show in Television history, Naagin, will return with its 6th season. The show that will see Tejasswi Prakash in a leading role will also mark come back for TV’s OG Komolika Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran. As fans are waiting with their bated breath for the show to air, its latest promo has also grabbed everyone’s attention.

Recently, the social media handle of the channel dropped a new teaser and wrote alongside, “Aapki jigyasa ko bujhaane aa rahi hai, Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin bas 2 dino mein. Dekhiye #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot. @tejasswiprakash.” In the teaser, Teja is heard saying, “Naagin hu main. Aab tak Naagin sirf apne pyaar ka intekaam lene aati thi, par iss baar intekaam apne desh ke liye hai (I am Naagin. Till now, Naagin used to return only to seek revenge for her love, but this time, she is returning to seek revenge for the nation).”

After coming across the video, netizens trolled the Bigg Boss 15 winner for being so expressionless. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Gaya show pani me. topic hi bakwas uthaya h nagin ka bhi desh hota h.” While another asked her that she should have said the dialouge with more power.

Another comment read, “TP dekhkar sirf dialogue nahi padhna hai use apne chehre pe express bhi karna hai.” Next wrote, Chehre pe expression hi nahi hai. Ye reality show nahi hai yaha acting karni hai.” Check out these comments below:

The supernatural show, Naagin 6, which will see Teja as an icchadhari-naagin, will have a pandemic twist. Apart from Teja, the show also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal and Mehakk Chahal. The show will premiere on Colors from tomorrow at 8 PM.

