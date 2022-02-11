Actress Urvashi Dholakia is all set to make her fiction come back with Naagin 6. The show will go on air on February 12 and will see Urvashi in a key role. Urvashi was last seen in the fiction space in Chandrakanta – Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha.

Talking about her return to the TV screens, Urvashi spills, “It is always a good thing to go back to fiction, but the most important is to go back to the right one.” Recalling how Naagin happened, Urvashi revealed” When I was offered Naagin, I agreed to the role because Naagin is currently one of the biggest supernatural franchise on television. Also, I am sure that if Ekta chose me for the role, she definitely had something concrete in mind”.

Returning to work with Balaji and Ekta always feels like home for Urvashi. She says, “Balaji is home ground for me. You can call it a karmic, cosmic connection with Ekta and the Balaji team. We all understand one another extremely well and it feels great to be working with them once again.”

“We have such a strong connection with each other that in the beginning even when my character was not entirely characterized, I had faith in Ekta and the team that they would make sure it’s a standout role,” added Urvashi.

Ask her about her character and Urvashi says,” She’s very suave. She happens to be a minister’s wife who has class, money, taste and she’s a doting mother to her daughters. That is all I can say. You’ll have to see the show to know more.”

