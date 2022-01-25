Television’s one of the most loved actresses Urvashi Dholakia surely knows how to make heads turn and grab everyone’s attention. The actress, who rose to fame with her world-famous character of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, became a household name with her stint in many TV shows. Now, we have an exciting piece of news for all those who have been waiting for the actress’ comeback with bated breath. The latest reports are a strong buzz that she’s all set to return to the small screen. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Ekta has roped in TV’s OG Komolika aka Urvashi to play an interesting part in Naagin 6. The actress, who was last seen in Chandrakanta, will return to the fiction genre after almost 4 years of gap. While it is not known, if Urvashi will portray the role of a human or a Naagin, the news of her return is enough to make her fans go gaga.

In her recent interview, Urvashi had spilled the beans on her work life and revealed that she used to work 36 hours at a stretch. Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, “I didn’t know what Diwali and Holi offs were back then. There were times when we worked 36 hours at a stretch. I barely spent time at home. I would come for 20 mins, take a shower and start work again. That was in the early 2000s. I was doing six shows at that time and all of them were on air.”

Just recently, Urvashi treated her fans with a throwback photo of herself during the initial days of her modeling career. In the snap, Urvashi looked stunning as ever wearing a halter-neck blacktop while leaving her hair open with a big puff. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Once upon a time during my initial modelling days! All of 19 years old here.”

Coming back to Naagin 6, we already can’t wait to know more about Urvashi’s character in the supernatural show and see her big come back on the small screen. Can you?

