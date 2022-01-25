Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts as the show has been enjoyed by a large number of family audiences. Fans of the Star Plus show are totally crazy to see the romance between Rupali Ganguly’s titular character and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia, they even call them MaAn. Recently the actress went live on Instagram and revealed she feels tense before every scene and even claims Gaurav makes her nervous. Read on to know the full scoop.

Apart from the two actors, Rajan Shahi’s show also features, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat in important roles.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly in her Instagram live claimed she and Gaurav Khanna are like Joey and Phoebe from the iconic American sitcom Friends. Moving forward, the actress responds to a fan question, if she feels nervous, she responds, “I feel nervous before every scene. This person remembers all his lines, so adaptive with his line, also a lot of other artists on the show are adaptive with their line.”

Explaining further, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shares, “I kind of overthink, so I get stuck, and I feel nervous before every scene and even if it is a normal scene. Agar Romantic scene ho toh I’m super nervous.”

The actress hints at a twist in the upcoming episodes and says there’s a big moment coming up due to which Gaurav Khanna got injured. The actor adds, “Bohot hi gazab chot maari hai mujhe, Anupamaa ne Anuj ko ghayal kiya hai.”

Earlier the actress mesmerised her fans after she shared a reel with her costar Aneri Vajani as they danced to the tune of RRR track Naatu Naatu. Sharing the video on social media the actress wrote, “Presenting RGM & AV finally in a Reel together.”

