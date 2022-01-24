Television’s much-loved stunt-based reality show India’s Got Talent is back with its 9th season. The show, which sees Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir on the judging panel, has been garnering rave reviews for all the right reasons. But looks like this time, the makers of IGT 9 had to face the wrath of social media users for letting contestants perform a deadly task on the stage. A while back, the official social media handle of the channel shared a new promo for the upcoming episode of the show. The promo has grabbed everyone’s attention for all the wrong reasons. Read on.

Advertisement

The clip opens with an India’s Got Talent contestant getting himself locked inside the grass hut, which has been set up on the stage of IGT, while the show crew members set the house on fire. The video further sees one person trying to get the other person out of the house as the smoke begins to get inside the hug. In the promo, judges, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah look startled seeing the deadly act being performed on the stage. However soon after Badshah is seen getting up from his chair to press the alarm for the makers asking them to stop the act.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared by the makers on the channel’s official social media page, netizens were quick to bash the makers for letting this deadly act perform on the stage. Questing India’s Got Talent 9 makers, a user wrote, “What kind of show is this?” while another in the best sarcastic way, “Best comedy show for TRP.” Watch the spine-chilling promo below:

Here are a few comments:

Recently, a mother and her 5-year-old daughter grabbed headlines when they crooned Alia Bhatt’s Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank on India’s Got Talent 9 stage. Just like each one of us, judges Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir were in total awe.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Continues Her Shopping Spree Getting Trolled, A Netizen Says “Kitna Taiyaar Hoke Bahar Jaati Hai Yeh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube