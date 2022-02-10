Mouni Roy is having a gala time in Kashmir! The actress who got married to her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Jan 27, dashed off to the valley for their honeymoon. Ever since the couple had landed at the destination, they have been treating fans with stunning photos and videos from the picturesque location. While the actress is making sure to keep her fans updated with day-to-day happenings, she has also been sending major fashion goals.

Advertisement

During her honeymoon, apart from the scenic beauty, what also caught our attention was Devo Ke Dev Mahadev’s actress’ sartorial fashion choices. Be it her black woolen cardigan, to her fur leopard print coat, and the latest black monokini the actress got the fashion police in her favour.

Advertisement

A while back, Mouni Roy set the Internet on fire when she dropped a couple of photos of her slaying in a black monokini. As seen in the snaps, the actress looks all ready to take a dip in a hot water amid the snowy weather in Kashmir. Mouni is seen standing at the side of her in-house pool. The first few pictures see Mouni flirting with the camera, while, the other photos see her flaunting her curvaceous body and sexy back. See photos:

Earlier, Mouni Roy left her fans swooning when she shared a photo of her enjoying ‘pahado wali maggie’. Other photos see the actress sitting on the snow while wearing a yellow puffed jacket paired with a woolen muffler and black shoes. Letting her hair down, Mouni let her eyes do all the talking.

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar following Bengali and Malayali rituals, pictures of which she shared on her social media profile. Coming back to her fashion choices, we are in total awe!

On the work front, Mouni will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna among others.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Kisses Wife Ginni Chatrath At Gehraiyaan Screening, Netizen Mocks, “Tumhari Hi Toh Biwi Hai, Sharma Kyu Rahe Ho?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube