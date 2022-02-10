Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is just a few days away from the release, and there’s a good hype surrounding the film. Amid all the buzz, Kiara Khanna has got herself a tag of ‘chhoti Alia’ as she’s nailing it at lip-synching the actress’ dialogues from the film.

In the past, we have seen several Instagram users enacting their favourite stars. One such Insta sensation was Aishwarya Singh who made reels on Kiara Advani‘s songs from Shershaah. Apart from performing on Kiara’s songs, her resemblance with the actress earned Singh a lot of fame.

Speaking about Kiara Khanna, the little girl isn’t a lookalike of Alia Bhatt but has been gathering eyeballs due to her reels, showing her lip-synching Alia‘s dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a viral reel, Kiara says, “Zameen pe baithi hui bohot acchi lagri hai tu, aadat daal le,” the dialogue which we saw in the trailer.

Not just dialogues, but Kiara is nailing the expressions, making netizens fall for her. The video is shared by her mother Shivani Khanna. Captioning the video, she wrote, “This one is dedicated to the most cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in personal was a feeling like a dream.sending our best wishes for your movie#gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD…Hope you’ll like kiaras act.”

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

The video was posted yesterday and has been viewed over 78,000 times. Share with us how much did you like ‘Chhoti Alia Bhatt’ in the video, through comments.

Speaking of the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on 25th February 2022. It is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making Alia Bhatt’s and SLB’s first-ever collaboration. The film is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali.

