Gehraiyaan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 which had to be postponed once due to the COVID 19 surge in the country. The film will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video and the audience already seems extremely hyped about it. According to a recent report, the film was cleared without a single cut by the Central Board of Film Certification with an ‘Adults Only’ certificate.

For the unversed, the movie has been directed by Shakun Batra who is famous for his work in Bollywood flicks like Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. It features actors like Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, in the lead roles and its star cast is one of the reasons for the movie’s popularity even before its release. The plot of this upcoming drama revolves around the concept of infidelity and explores deep human emotions.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued an A certificate for the movie Gehraiyaan ahead of its OTT release. The Examining Committee (EC) reportedly asked the team to make a few modifications in the movie and ultimately passed it without a single cut. The suggestions made by EC were also implemented in the movie, details of which have not yet been revealed.

Gehraiyaan has also become the first ever Bollywood film to credit the intimate director not just in the final end credits but also in the poster of the movie. The step was allegedly taken because there are several intimate and steamy scenes in the movie, as implied by the trailer as well.

The same Pinkvilla report mentions how director Shakun Batra had agreed that intimacy has been given too much importance in the film. He also stressed on how the movie probably has more conversations on intimacy than the story needs.

