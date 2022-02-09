The makers of hostage thriller ‘A Thursday‘ shared a sneak peek into the upcoming movie and actress Yami Gautam Dhar looks every inch deadly even while reciting a nursery rhyme.

The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot.

The combination of Yami‘s tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller.

Yami shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it: “Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badlaa (The face of innocence changed this day).”

‘A Thursday’ is releasing soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previously, Yami Gautam had interacted with IANS about a number of topics including health. Here’s an except from the conversation.

A 2020-21 lockdown habit you can’t shake off?

Yami Gautam: A habit which I’ve put myself religiously to is actually related to my lifestyle, it’s yoga. I religiously practice yoga. I also love to bake and cook whenever I get time.

Athleisure or Formals – your preference?

Yami Gautam: Athleisure for sure! As a person who is obsessed with Yoga, I’d any day pick athleisure over other styles. They are not only effortlessly stylish, but also amazingly comfortable.

On trend or your own style mantra?

Yami: My own style mantra! I love to go beyond trends and create my own style statement. As, what you wear showcases who you are, I truly believe in expressing myself through my sartorial choices.

Your skincare routine?

Yami Gautam: Hydration and exercise are key for healthy skin. I absolutely love products that nourish and hydrate my skin. The Good Vibes Rosehip Serum is my go-to skincare product and a key step in my everyday routine. The serum is infused with the goodness of Rosehip and has a lightweight and non-greasy formula that enhances the skin, making it brighter & glowing. I follow it up with a lightweight moisturizer to lock in that moisture. Along with a simple and effective skincare routine I also make sure to have a balanced diet that helps me enhance and maintain my skin’s natural glow.

Clean Beauty or all beauty products?

Yami Gautam: On a non-working day, I’d like my skin to be clean. But I do like going through and looking for good beauty products. I think most of the beauty platforms are very addictive, so you’ve got to really watch out and strain down to what you actually need. It’s my mother’s rule that your footwear and your beauty products must never be compromised!

