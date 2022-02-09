Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars ever, not just for his fan following in India but also for the way he is celebrated around the globe. He has worked in a variety of critically acclaimed films in the last two decades, some of which were a massive hit amongst the masses. A few years back, SRK had mentioned how he would be willing to do a movie from the west only if it makes him and in turn, his country proud.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh was previously in the news when he attended late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral in Mumbai. There was a lot of scrutiny around the prayer he offered around Lataji’s mortal remains. Some of the internet users completely twisted the story and made it seem like SRK spat at the funeral when in reality, he was simply blowing air as a part of his prayer and Islamic belief.

In a previous interaction with the Indian Express, the actor had opened up on venturing into Hollywood and why he did not take up any project so far.

“I have never ever been offered any work in the West of any girth or value. I have always said that I want to make Indian films that will be watched internationally. People who are working in the West or Hollywood do really make sure that our name and Indianess is being spread there which is very good for future generations to come and is very commendable. I am not looking down upon them. I also feel I’m not good enough to do something in the west, language being one issue.”, SRK said.

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he did not get any offers from Hollywood until 2015 as he said, “If I am offered something which makes me proud as an actor when I participate in it which in turn will make India proud, I will do it. The point is an Indian actor goes to the West and does a film that does not take away from the Indianess of the emotion. I would love to do such projects. But so far in 25 years, I will be very honest and open to say that no one from Hollywood on the western world has offered me.”

