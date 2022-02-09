In the current scenario, big films’ clashes are bound to happen. But when there’s a biggie like SS Rajamouli’s RRR standing in front of you, moving out of the date would be a smart decision. Yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did the same, as the makers averted a clash. Now, actor Amar Upadhyay reacts to the decision taken by the makers.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan was announced to release on 25th March 2022. But when RRR was announced for the same date, BB 2 makers took a step back and decided to arrive on 20th May. Undoubtedly, BB 2 would have faced a huge dent at the box office considering Rajamouli‘s film’s hype. So, one can say it was a wise decision.

Speaking about the same, Amar Upadhyay, who is making his big-screen comeback with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, told to Hindustan Times, “I think releasing on May 20 instead is a sensible move by the producer. Two big movies should not clash in the given climate. It affects the business. It is a very wise move. Also by then, theatres would function 100 percent hopefully, in full capacity and that makes more business sense.”

Sharing his experience of working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Amar Upadhyay shared, “Me and Kartik got Covid around the same time and then everything went into a limbo. But I am very fortunate to be a part of this film and happy that we could make the film. Anees (Bazmee) bhai is my elder brother and I have done a film with him earlier called It’s My Life but unfortunately, it didn’t release. But Anees bhai and I wanted to work again and this is an opportunity that he gave me.”

In the film, Amar is paired opposite Tabu and says, he’s “very happy to get back to Bollywood in a big way again.”

Amar is known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He recently appeared in Bob Biswas.

